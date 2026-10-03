Driver sustains serious injuries after striking utility poles, trees in early morning crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash Saturday.

First responders were called around 2:40 a.m. Saturday to 74th Street and Prospect Avenue for a crash.

The crash occurred as a gray Toyota Camry was driving at a high rate of speed south on Prospect Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver lost control and the car hit two utility poles and two trees.

The driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Police said the individual is in critical but stable condition.

An investigation into the crash continues.

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