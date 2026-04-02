Driver taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

First responders worked the scene of a crash around 9:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Bellaire and Scarritt avenues.

A black Hyundai Accent was traveling west on Scarritt Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway for “unknown reasons,” according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Hyundai then hit a large utility pole.

The driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

—