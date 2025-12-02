Drivers strike 3 highway patrol vehicles during snowy weather in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three highway patrol vehicles were struck by drivers during snowy weather over the last three days in Kansas and Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the second vehicle strike in three days in the Kansas City area on Monday night.

No troopers were seriously injured in the crashes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

On the Kansas side, the Kansas Highway Patrol said one of its vehicles was struck by a motorist Monday on Interstate 435.

The trooper was working a crash and was inside his vehicle when it was struck by a passing driver. The patrol vehicle was on the right shoulder with its emergency lights activated when it was struck.

KHP said the trooper was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They returned to full duty on Tuesday.

