DUI suspected in early Tuesday crash that critically injured driver in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Impairment is under investigation as a possible factor in an early Tuesday morning crash that left a driver in critical condition.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Honda Odyssey was driving west on Independence Avenue, approaching Garfield Avenue.

Near the intersection, the driver of the Honda crossed over the center line and struck a Chevrolet Impala head-on.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized, though they are reported to be in stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the KCPD DUI Unit is processing the Honda driver.

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