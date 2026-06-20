Early morning fire destroys home in Lee's Summit on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department battled a structure fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched around 1:16 a.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Southwest Longview Road.

Motorists passing by reported heavy flames from the house's roof.

The house had fire on all floors and the roof when firefighters arrived, according to a press release from the Lee's Summit Fire Department.

The house was confirmed to be unoccupied by fire crews.

Heavy fire and the partially-collapsed structure forced firefighters to handle the fire from a position outside.

The fire was brought under control around 2:32 a.m.

The fire department said extensive damage was caused to the home.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause.

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