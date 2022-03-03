Early morning police pursuit ends in crash in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early morning police pursuit ended in a crash in Platte County Thursday.

It started just after 3:30 a.m. when the Platte County Sheriff's Office said a member of its department saw a vehicle that fit the description of one involved in an auto theft from earlier.

The vehicle was on Interstate 29 and the sheriff's office vehicle turned on its lights to attempt to make a stop, but the suspect vehicle took off.

According to the sheriff's office, the chase ended after around 15 minutes when the suspect vehicle crashed just west of the Kansas City International Airport.

Two women in their 20s were inside the suspect vehicle and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Platte County Sheriff's Office officials believe the vehicle the women were driving was also stolen.

