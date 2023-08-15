Eastbound College Boulevard closed east of Metcalf due to single-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound College Boulevard is closed east of Metcalf Tuesday morning due to a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was transported to an area hospital. They are in stable condition, per JoCo MED-ACT.

Overland Park Traffic Cameras

Overland Park police are investigating the crash.

There is no word on when College Boulevard is set to reopen.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.