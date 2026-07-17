Eastbound I-70 closed at 23rd Street in Kansas City after cooking oil spill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 300-gallon cooking oil spill from a tractor-trailer during the Friday afternoon rush hour closed all three lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 at East 23rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Traffic was diverted onto East 23rd Street.

No injuries reported. The driver of the tractor-trailer was outside the truck and walking around when emergency crews arrived.

There were no warning placards on the truck or trailer warning the trailer contained hazardous materials.

No word on how long the clean-up will take.

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