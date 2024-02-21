Eastbound K-10 Highway shut down at K-7 due to collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound K-10 Highway is shut down at K-7 Highway due to a crash, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The two-vehicle collision took place shortly before 7:50 a.m., according to KC Scout.

Nobody was injured in the crash, per the sheriff's office.

The highway is shut down while crews respond to the scene.

KC Scout

Traffic in the area is being redirected onto K-7.

