Edgerton man killed in crash at intersection of 175th, I-35 off-ramp in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Edgerton man is dead after a collision Saturday morning at the intersection of 175th Street and the Interstate 35 off-ramp, per Gardner police.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on a reported injury crash in the area.

Brian Peters, of Edgerton, died at the scene.

Police said the other driver was transported to an area hospital with “injuries believed to be non-life-threatening” and is “cooperating with the investigation.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” Gardner police said in a news release.

Investigation into the incident continues. Police said the case will be sent on to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete.

