Edwardsville police issue all clear after 'suspicious item' found on school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elementary school students in Edwardsville made it safely to class Monday morning after a student reported a "suspicious item" on board a school bus.

Around 8:15 a.m. Monday, a student riding a USD 204 school bus reported the suspicious item to the school bus driver.

The driver contacted police, who responded to the 500 block of S. 3rd Street.

Police evacuated all children from the bus, secured the area, and started to investigate the item.

Police determined the item was a “AA standard battery.”

“Our community and the children were never in danger, and the bus safely delivered the students to Edwardsville Elementary School,” Edwardsville police said on social media . “We are sharing this information to be transparent with our community and to ensure although the report was serious, the outcome was the best-case scenario.”

