Elderly driver strikes pedestrian after driving off Leawood street onto sidewalk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly driver drove a vehicle off West 133rd Street near High Drive, onto a sidewalk and hit a person walking on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

Officers determined the elderly driver was traveling west on West 133rd Street when they inadvertently drove their vehicle off the roadway and continued west along the sidewalk path.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities provided no word on the pedestrian's condition as of Wednesday night.

The driver stayed at the accident scene, according to a news release from the Leawood Police Department.

Police said the driver did not display any signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

