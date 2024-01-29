Emergency responders work to rescue person in Clinton, MO grain bin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency responders in Clinton, Missouri, are working to rescue a person Monday morning trapped in a grain bin.

A spokesperson from the Clinton Fire Department told KSHB 41 that crews remained on scene at Hankins Grain Company on the north edge of town.

Clinton is about 70 miles southeast of Kansas City in Henry County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

