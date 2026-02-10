Employees exchange gunfire early Tuesday at Leawood senior facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating after two employees exchanged gunfire early Tuesday morning at a senior living facility.

A Leawood police spokesperson said officers received a call around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of an armed disturbance at Healthcare Resort of Leawood, located in the 5400 block of W. 143rd Street.

The spokesperson said officers arrived and determined a “verbal confrontation” took place between two male employees. Police say one of the employees fired multiple shots before the second employee returned fire.

Police say no residents in the facility were involved in the incident, and no one was struck by the gunfire.

One of the two employees remained on the scene and was said to be cooperating with police.

The second employee initially fled the facility, but was later located and taken into custody by police in Overland Park.

Police have submitted their findings to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

