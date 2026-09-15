Endangered Person Advisory issued after woman taken by force from home overnight in Clinton

CLINTON, Mo. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is in search of a woman they say was taken from her home "by force" overnight Tuesday.

An Endangered Person Advisory has now been issued for Linda Hutchison, 61.

Investigators believe Robert V Smith II, 45, took her from the 300 block of W. Gravel Street in Clinton just before 1:30am.

Smith could be operating a Maroon 2008 Ford Taurus bearing Missouri tag EL0H3Z.

Anyone seeing Hutchison or Smith is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 660-885-5588.

Hutchison is described as being approximately 5'6" tall, weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Smith is about 6'2" and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

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