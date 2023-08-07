Endangered Person Advisory issued for 58-year-old man last seen Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 58-year-old man last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Richard D. Schlesselman was reportedly last seen at 31700 Pacific School Road in Mora, Missouri, when he went for a jog. He never returned home.

Schlesselman is about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He is also bald with hazel eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a bright-colored shirt with shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency and/or the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 660-826-8100.

