Endangered Person Advisory issued for 58-year-old man last seen Saturday

Missouri State Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:56 PM, Aug 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 58-year-old man last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Richard D. Schlesselman was reportedly last seen at 31700 Pacific School Road in Mora, Missouri, when he went for a jog. He never returned home.

Schlesselman is about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He is also bald with hazel eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a bright-colored shirt with shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency and/or the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 660-826-8100.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

