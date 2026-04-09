Endangered person advisory issued for missing 15-year-old Saline County, Missouri, boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory Thursday for a missing 15-year-old Saline County, Missouri, boy.

Deputies say Landon L. Dunn was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while leaving a house at 15011 Highway YY in Saline County.

According to deputies, Landon was driven into Sweet Springs, Missouri, where he was last spotted walking around the town.

Landon, who may be in mental health distress, is described as a white male, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion, and a scar on his right cheek and neck. He was wearing a gray and black T-shirt and blue jeans at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Landon should call 911 or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 660-886-5511.

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