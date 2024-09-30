Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 66-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 66-year-old man.

Thomas Charles Wolff was last seen late Saturday night, just before midnight, near 1300 Cherry Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities said he was released from the Jackson County jail and left on foot.

He was later spotted on West 14th Street heading toward the T-Mobile Center.

The 5’11”, 170-pound man has gray hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Wolff was said to be wearing a polo shirt with a geometric pattern, black undershirt, dark blue jeans and gray shoes.

Raytown Police Department

Raytown police said he has dementia and a traumatic brain injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Raytown police at 816-737-6020.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.