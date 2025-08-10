Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 81-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 81-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri.

Mbugua Njoroe was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of W. 61st Terrace.

The 81-year-old is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Njoroe was wearing when he was last seen and what direction he headed on foot.

Family members told police Njoroe has dementia and several other medical conditions that require immediate attention.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 and/or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

