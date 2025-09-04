Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 62-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing 62-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities believe John K. Todd, who has dementia and schizophrenia, walked away from his residential care facility at 2836 Benton Blvd. at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

His direction of travel and destination are unknown, according to officials. It is also unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Todd is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information should call 911 and/or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

