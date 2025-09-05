Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 80-year-old Lee's Summit man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 80-year-old man.

Howard Ray Kelley was last seen at 8:42 a.m. Friday headed to an appointment in Independence.

His maroon 2025 Kia Sorento with Missouri license plate number VC7X7B was last seen going east on West 103rd Street at Mission Road in Leawood.

Kelley is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds, according to a Lee's Summit Police Department news release.

He wore a black jacket with red stiching and a black T-shirt over a pink polo shirt. blue jeans and tan shoes, the news release states.

Kelley has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on Howard Ray Kelley should call 911 or Lee's Summit Police at 816-300-2202.

