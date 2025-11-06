Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 82-year-old Sedalia man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Thursday afternoon for a missing 82-year-old man.

Richard Arlan Geromini was last seen at 11:04 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 969 Lamm Drive in Sedalia.

Authorities said he walked away from the residence and did not return. His intended destination is unknown, according to authorities.

Geromini is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a teal long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants.

Geromini suffers from Alzheimer's and COPD and is a fall risk, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Geromini should call 911 or the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.

