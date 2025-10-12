Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Kansas City, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Kansas City, Missouri, man.

Michael T. Garcia, 60, was last seen shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near East 18th Street and Vine Street.

He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 156 pounds. Garcia has black and grey hair, brown eyes and a thin mustache.

Police said he may be wearing a gray shirt, black pajama pants and black tennis shoes.

Garcia, who has dementia, walked away from his residence in an unknown direction. Police are unsure of his intended destination.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and/or the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department at 816-234-5043.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.