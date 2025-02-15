Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled Friday night after missing Oak Grove, Missouri, woman found safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oak Grove police cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory Friday night after a missing 69-year-old woman was found and is safe.

Deborah Ann Ingham left her house Friday without access to cash, credit or debit cards, police said.

She was reported missing once before and was found safe in Lansing.

