Endangered Silver Advisory issued Tuesday night for missing Platte City, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte City Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Thursday night for a missing 74-year-old man who hasn't been seen in almost a month.

Richard Charles Hollman was last seen at 2:23 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Northeast 73rd Terrace and North Prospect Avenue in Gladstone.

Hollman is white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

No information was available on what he wore when he was last seen.

Police said Hollman has memory problems and a possible head injury.

He was driving a beige 2009 Lexus RX5 with Missouri license plate of VG6Z5S.

There is no information on his direction of travel.

Police said he did not pick up his medications.

He also has not contacted family.

Anyone with information on Richard Charles Hollman should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.