Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old KCMO woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Alert Friday evening for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Karen Rucker was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday at her residence located at 1909 Mersington Court in KCMO and is believed to have walked away on foot.

Rucker is a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with dyed dark red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she is wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs shirt and black pants.

Rucker has dementia, according to the alert.

Anyone with information about Rucker should call 911 or the KCPD at 816-234-5043.

