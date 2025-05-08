Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Lexington, Mo., man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lexington, Mo., Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Alert Wednesday night for a missing 78-year-old man.

George Arth was last seen Wednesday in a maroon 2011 F-250 with a Missouri license plate number of 35J2LD. Police said he was seen in the area of Missouri 7 Highway at Moreland School Road in Blue Springs.

Arth is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.

He left his home alone and is not to drive alone because of a medical condition, according to the alert.

Arth does not have his cell phone.

Anyone with information about George Arth should call 911.

