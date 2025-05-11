Watch Now
Engineer pinned between van, train car after vehicle drives around rail crossing arms

Olivia Acree
Tracks near 2700 Guinotte Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to the scene of an injury accident around 9:45 p.m. Saturday near 2700 Guinotte Avenue.

Police said the engineer controlling a remote-controlled Union Pacific Railroad train was standing on the rear platform of the train's last tanker car.

As the train traveled eastbound, a black Ford Transit van was heading southbound on North Prospect.

The van drove around the flashing rail crossing arms, which were down to block traffic, and was struck by the tanker car, police said.

Police said when the van collided with the tanker car, it spun the Ford 90 degrees and pinned the engineer between the tanker car and the side of the van.

The engineer was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and remained in serious condition as of Sunday morning, per KCPD.

KCPD said the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

