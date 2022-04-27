Watch
Eric Greitens’ ride-along prompts criminal investigation against KCPD employee

Eric Greitens
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 22:55:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is under investigation following a ride-along that Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens conducted with the department.

Greitens, the former governor of Missouri, did the ride-along on Friday.

In statement on Sunday, the KCPD Board of Police Commissioners said it was made aware of social media post that Greitens' posted which used video from the ride-along.

The BOPC said official approval was not obtained from KCPD for him to use video of the ride-along in the social media post.

Greitens was asked to remove the video and he complied.

"The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is an apolitical organization," the BOPC said in the statement "It does not promote or support political candidates."

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for KCPD, told KSHB 41 News "it's a criminal investigation regarding prohibited political activity," by the employee.

KCPD said Greitens himself is not being investigated in the matter.

