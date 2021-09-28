Escaped sex offender from Kansas mental hospital captured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pawnee County, Kansas, attorney Douglas W. McNett announced Tuesday that sex offender John Freeman Colt, who escaped from a Kansas mental hospital in late June, is in custody.

Colt, 42, escaped from Larned State Hospital's Sexual Predator Treatment Program on June 30th where he resided since 2007 after serving five years in state prison.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to search for the sex offender.

McNett said in a Facebook post that law enforcement plan to announce additional details of Colt's arrest later Tuesday.

