Excelsior Springs firefighter treated for heat exhaustion at scene of weekend blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at a blaze Saturday night in the 400 block of Dunbar Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews noted heavy fire coming from the second floor of a residence.

While the residents had safely evacuated, several cats remained inside the home, per the Excelsior Springs Fire Department.

One cat was found in an unaffected area of the home, but the status of the other cats was unknown.

ESFD said the home sustained significant damage, and the family has been displaced.

One firefighter was treated and released at the scene for heat exhaustion, per the department. No other injuries were reported.

Investigation into the incident continues. Initial findings point to the fire being accidental in nature, according to ESFD.

Several agencies responded to assist at the scene, including crews from Liberty, Kearney, the Fishing River Fire Protection District and the Ray County Ambulance District.

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