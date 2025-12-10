Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Excelsior Springs police looking for man missing since April 2023

Andrew Frantz
Excelsior Springs Police Department&nbsp;
Andrew Frantz
Andrew Frantz
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for over two years.

Andrew Frantz was last heard from on April 20, 2023, and was last known to be in Excelsior Springs.

Frantz is a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Frantz's whereabouts should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025