Excelsior Springs police looking for man missing since April 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for over two years.

Andrew Frantz was last heard from on April 20, 2023, and was last known to be in Excelsior Springs.

Frantz is a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Frantz's whereabouts should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

