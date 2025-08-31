Excelsior Springs woman struck, killed Saturday night in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Exclesior Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday night in Liberty.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m., authorities were called to Missouri 291 north of Middlebrook Drive.

An unknown vehicle swerved on the road, alerting the driver of a 2006 Ford F-250 to a pedestrian in the road.

However, it was too late, and the driver struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid them, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said the pedestrian was a 48-year-old woman from Excelsior Springs. She died on the scene.

Liberty police assisted MSHP.

—

