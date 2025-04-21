Exit back open from I-70 WB to The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, after police chase, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The exit from Interstate 70 westbound to The Paseo is back open after a crash Monday afternoon.

The area was closed for less than two hours.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Sugar Creek officers were pursuing a vehicle before the injury wreck.

Car catches fire after crash on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri

Video from KC Scout showed fire crews on the scene around 1 p.m. working to extinguish a fire near the crashed vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Exit closed from I-70 WB to The Paseo after crash

KSHB 41 has reached out to Sugar Creek for more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.

