Explosion reported after crews strike gas line in Lexington, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple emergency agencies are in Lexington, Missouri, after a crew struck a gas line, causing an explosion.

The City of Lexington posted on social media just after 8 p.m. that a sub-contractor had struck a gas line behind a funeral home on 18th Street between Franklin and South.

The strike caused an explosion.

The city is advising residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

