Extra security posted at Eisenhower Middle School in KCK after threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is extra security Monday morning at Eisenhower Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, as police investigate an online threat.

School officials learned of a prank/threat last week and determined that it was not credible.

Since then, they learned of another threat and are investigating if the two are related.

The threat is not deemed serious at this time, but school officials will have extra security at the building Monday.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

