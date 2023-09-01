Failed stop at Kansas City stop sign led to 3-car collision, death of passenger in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger of one of the vehicles involved in a three-car collision on June 11 in Kansas City, Missouri, died from her injuries.

Around 3:37 p.m. officers responded to the collision, where a white Honda Accord was traveling south on Northwest Prairie View Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a westbound Hyundai Tucson. The Hyundai was pushed into a Buick Verano.

Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital, per KCPD.

On June 30, the passenger, a female, succumbed to her injuries.

There were no other injuries reported from the collision.

