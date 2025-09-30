Family avoids serious injury after loose tire strikes car on Interstate 70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family of three avoided serious injuries after their car was struck by a tire that came off another car Monday on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was westbound on I-70 near N. 78th Street when it lost two rear tires.

The tires bounced over the center median and into the eastbound lanes of I-70, where one struck a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was in the far left lane.

Three people, including an infant in the Jeep, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

