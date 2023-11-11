Family needs help after stray bullets struck 11-year-old girl in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family needs help with medical bills and other expenses after their 11-year-old daughter was hit by stray bullets from a car-to-car gun battle.

Lauren Reddick was in her bedroom when the gunfire began at 9:38 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 7900 block of Hickman Mills Drive in south Kansas City.

One bullet hit her spine and the other bullet broke her ribs, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.

The wounds were non life-threatening, according to a KCMO police department report.

But Lauren faces a long recovery and her mom wants to move the family to a safer neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

You can find information on the GoFundMe page HERE.

