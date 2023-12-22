Family, police ask for help in locating missing Kansas City, Missouri, teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police and the family of an 18-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident are asking for the public’s help in locating the teen.

Atong Marial, 18, was last seen Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in the area of E. 34th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Her family says she has mental heath needs and may be without medication.

Marial is described as a Black female, five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A clothing description at the time of her disappearance was not available.

Anyone with information about Marial is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

