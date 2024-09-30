Fatal crash involving two vehicles in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

Police say a 2019 Nissan Altima pulled onto Salisbury Road from Downey Avenue about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the Altima pulled into the path of a 2013 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on Salisbury Road.

Police say the driver of the Altima died on the scene.

A passenger in the Altima and the driver of the Kia Sorento were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The Police Department has not released any names.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.