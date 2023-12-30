Fatal shooting in northeast KCMO Friday night makes 2023 the city's deadliest year on record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal shooting in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, Friday night marks the city's 180th homicide of the year and makes 2023 the city's deadliest year on record, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 7:31 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lyon Avenue.

No additional information is currently available.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.

