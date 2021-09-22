Fatal shooting near E. 69th St. and Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

They were called to the 4200 block of East 69th Street about 1:25 a.m.

No other information has been released.

We have a crew on the scene to learn more.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .