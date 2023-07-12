Watch Now
Fatal shooting under investigation near East 45th, South Benton in KCMO

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near East 45th Street and South Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, KCPD located an adult male with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives report there is no threat to the community after a person of interest was taken into custody.

Crime scene personnel are working to process the scene and recover evidence.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

