Father pleads guilty in murder of his 3-year-old daughter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Feb. 11, 2022, in the killing of his 3-year-old daughter .

Howard Jansen III, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, one count of abuse of a child and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Police found the body of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen in July 2020 in a wooded area in the 3400 block of Steele Road in KCK.

Jansen went to Kansas City, Kansas, Police Headquarters the morning of July 10 to report his daughter missing .

An Amber Alert was issued, and police began searching for Olivia.

Her body was found around 5:30 p.m., about nine hours after she was reported missing.

Jansen's girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick , is serving a 31-year prison sentence for her part in Olivia's murder.

Prison records indicate her earliest possible release date is 2047.

Howard Jansen III is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25 in Wyandotte County Court.

