KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Father Richard Storey resigned Wednesday as pastor of Curé of Ars, a Catholic Church in Leawood, according to a news release from the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department confirmed to KSHB 41 News that the department is investigating Storey.

The department spokesperson said the incident involves an adult, not a child.

No other information about the investigation was released.

The Archdiocese said in a news release on Wednesday that "it is fully cooperating with authorities so they can investigate the serious allegations made against Father Storey."

Storey, in compliance with archdiocesan policy, has been temporarily suspended from the public exercise of priestly ministry, according to archdiocese's news release.

Father John Riley, vicar general of the archdiocese, was appointed as temporary administrator of the parish.

"We are devastated by this situation," the archdiocese said in its statement. "While we cooperate with law enforcement and engage in our own efforts to understand the circumstances and to determine next steps for the community, we also ask for prayers for all affected."

If you have any information you believe the police should know, please contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868.

