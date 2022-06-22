FBI confirms search of Oak Grove, Missouri, health care clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the offices of an Oak Grove clinic on Tuesday morning.

Oak Grove Police Department escorted the FBI to the Health+Plus offices located in the 100 block of 12th Street in downtown Oak Grove.

The clinic is run by Dr. David B. Clark, according to its website .

The Health+Plus website describes the practice as "a premier holistic alternative health and wellness center in the Kansas City area, offering a variety of diagnostic services and alternative health care treatments."

Clark serves as a doctor to Amish and Mennonite community members in Oak Grove and Mennonite and Amish communities around the country, one source told KSHB 41.

They are brought to the clinic for treatment and stay in a local motel.

An FBI spokesperson wouldn't immediately provide any details on why the clinic was searched.

