FBI investigates attempted robbery at UMB Bank in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to rob a UMB Bank in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday.

The attempted robbery unfolded at the bank located at 6400 Independence Avenue at around 3 p.m.

The man allegedly presented a threatening note before leaving the bank on foot, according to the FBI.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man was wearing a Black or blue North Face Jacket.

Tips related to the case can be made through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).

—

