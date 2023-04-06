Watch Now
FBI investigates bank robbery at Wells Fargo branch in Leawood, Kansas

Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 14:03:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bank robbery occurred at approximately 12:06 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas.

The Wells Fargo is located at 2000 W 103rd Street in Leawood.

This incident follows a recent increase in bank robberies in the area.

Bank robbery trends tend to fall and peak throughout the year, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City FBI.

More information is expected to be released as this story develops.

