FBI investigates bank robbery at Wells Fargo branch in Leawood, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bank robbery occurred at approximately 12:06 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a Wells Fargo in Leawood, Kansas.

The Wells Fargo is located at 2000 W 103rd Street in Leawood.

This incident follows a recent increase in bank robberies in the area.

Bank robbery trends tend to fall and peak throughout the year, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City FBI.

More information is expected to be released as this story develops.

