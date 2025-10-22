FBI Kansas City searching for suspect in bank robbery in Waldo neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the FBI is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Waldo neighborhood.

Just before 2 p.m., a person, described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, entered the US Bank at 221 West Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The person presented a note demanding currency and later left the bank.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

